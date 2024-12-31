Alishba Wins Bronze At Martial Arts C'ship In Abu Dhabi

“I've had a passion for martial arts since I was young. I started practicing martial arts in second grade, and since then, I haven't stopped. It has become a passion for me,” Alishba, a student of DPS Srinagar, said, as per news agency JKNS.

“I'm following my passion, and if my career continues to grow in this field, I'll be more than happy. Sports has given me a platform, and it has allowed me to across India and even to Abu Dhabi. Sports has kept me fit and free from health problems,” she added.

“The trials for the Abu Dhabi championship were held first in Kashmir, followed by several competitions and selections across multiple states. The best players were chosen, and after that, India's team was formed for the World Championship. Our team performed exceptionally well, despite Indonesia providing a tough competition as they are experts in this sport, Alishba said.

“I am really proud of myself, and my parents are incredibly proud of me as well. Coming from Kashmir and winning an international medal means a lot to me,” she added

