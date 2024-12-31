Alishba Wins Bronze At Martial Arts C'ship In Abu Dhabi
Date
12/31/2024 12:06:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Alishba Jeelani, hailing from Srinagar, has won a Bronze medal at the 5th World Pencak Silat Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
“I've had a passion for martial arts since I was young. I started practicing martial arts in second grade, and since then, I haven't stopped. It has become a passion for me,” Alishba, a student of DPS Srinagar, said, as per news agency JKNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I'm following my passion, and if my career continues to grow in this field, I'll be more than happy. Sports has given me a platform, and it has allowed me to travel across India and even to Abu Dhabi. Sports has kept me fit and free from health problems,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The trials for the Abu Dhabi championship were held first in Kashmir, followed by several competitions and selections across multiple states. The best players were chosen, and after that, India's team was formed for the World Championship. Our team performed exceptionally well, despite Indonesia providing a tough competition as they are experts in this sport, Alishba said.
“I am really proud of myself, and my parents are incredibly proud of me as well. Coming from Kashmir and winning an international medal means a lot to me,” she added
Read Also
Ahmed Taha Masoody Wins 4 Golds In National Pencak Silat C'ships
Salvatore International School Honors Its Martial Arts Achievers
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109043593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.