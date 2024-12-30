Guyana Cultivated 12,000 Acres Of Corn And Soya In 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyanese farmers cultivated 12,000 acres of corn and soya in 2024, announced Zulfikar Mustapha during a year-end press on Monday at the of agriculture's head office on Regent Street.

Minister said that while this is a remarkable accomplishment, the goal is to expand production in 2025, adding:“We are hoping by next year that this will be increased to 25,000 acres twice annually with a potential for further expansion because this is the amount we need to be self-sufficient.”

To become self-sufficient, the government invested significantly in the Tacama, Savannah area [along the Berbice River] where more than 40 kilometres of road have been constructed, minister Mustapha added.

An 18,000-tonne silo has also been erected and a conveying system consisting of a wharf is currently under construction. This will ensure that corn and soya are effectively transferred onto ships for export markets abroad.

Along with the two high-yielding produce, the government is also working to increase Guyana's bean cultivation.

“We are also working aggressively to be self-sufficient by the end of next year to produce all our black-eyed and red beans. As I am speaking now, works are ongoing on roads in the Kimbia area [Region Ten] where we are working on a private-public partnership to harvest those beans,” the agriculture minister stated.

According to minister Mustapha, 2,000 acres of land have already been earmarked for this mega project. Land preparation and the application of limestone have already been completed and 32 kilometres of road have been constructed so far.

Like corn and soya, a silo with a storage capacity of 15,000-tonne has also been procured for the black-eyed and red beans.

With 200 hectares of beans about to be sowed, minister Mustapha said he expects the crop will be ready for harvest as early as March of 2025.

