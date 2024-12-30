Golftini Celebrates 20 Years Of Empowering Women On The Course With Their Anniversary Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golftini launches their 20th Anniversary Collection as a milestone celebration of two decades of redefining women's apparel.

- Susan HessCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This lineup showcases the brand's commitment to merging fashion, functionality, and empowerment. It features printed polos , dresses , full-length pants , skorts, sweaters, and more. With fresh fashion-forward hues of Rose Pink, Kelly Green, and Slate, the collection embodies Golftini's bold and dynamic legacy.The Anniversary Collection displays Golftini's dedication to continuous innovation while staying true to its roots. Each piece is designed to blend effortlessly into a modern woman's lifestyle. Their apparel transitions seamlessly from the golf course to everyday activities.“Clothes should give you confidence; you do better when you feel good,” said Susan Hess, Founder and Designer of Golftini.“We've designed thousands of styles since our inception, but this Anniversary Collection feels extra special. It's a celebration of where we started and how far we've come in empowering women through style and performance.”True to its mission, Golftini ( ) continues to be an advocate for breast cancer awareness and research. In honor of Susan's late mother, Joanne, who lost her battle with breast cancer, Golftini has woven a thread of philanthropy into its DNA. A percentage of every sale is donated to organizations like the American Cancer Society and Pink Aid to support research, advocacy, and patient care. The company's pink-themed designs and pink logo serve as constant reminders of this commitment.Golftini's Anniversary Collection showcases a perfect balance of classic elegance and sporty performance. Highlights include:.Sport Dresses: Sleek and chic designs that embody versatility, perfect for on and off the course..Full-Length Pants: Stylish yet practical, inspired by Susan's travels to Scotland..Signature Skorts: Available in solids with playful accents and bold prints, reflecting Golftini's origins..Sweaters and Layers: Lightweight yet cozy options, ideal for transitioning through seasons.Golftini's fabrics are carefully chosen for comfort, durability, and sustainability. It is the brand's mission of creating apparel that women love to wear.“I credit a lot of my success to the people who've helped me along the way,” Hess reflects.“My whole premise is that people helped me, and now I get to help others.” This collaborative spirit continues to drive Golftini as it expands into new markets, including the growing athleisure genre.About GolftiniGolftini is a women's golf apparel brand founded in 2005 by Susan Hess. The company's mission is to empower women on and off the golf course by bridging the gap between fashion and traditional golf attire. Known for its signature skorts, bold prints, and high-quality designs, Golftini offers a full range of apparel, including polos, pants, sweaters, dresses, and accessories. Based in Chicago, IL, Golftini is also deeply committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. A percentage of all sales is donated to organizations like the American Cancer Society and Pink Aid.For more information about the 20th Anniversary Collection or to inquire about fundraising partnerships, call (800) 930-4377 or send an email to ....Together, Let's Find a Cure.

