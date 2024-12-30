Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation, World Alpagut Federation Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the World Alpagut Federation, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony took place at the foundation's headquarters. This agreement aims to strengthen intercultural collaboration, protect Turkish cultural heritage, and ensure the international recognition of the Alpagut sport.

The discussions were initially held on joint efforts to protect and promote the rich heritage of Turkish culture and support the development of the national sport of Alpagut. The significant role of martial arts in preserving the customs and traditions of Turkic peoples was emphasized.

The agreement was signed by President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova and First Vice-President of the World Alpagut Federation and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Konul Nurullayeva.

Chairman of the World Alpagut Federation Kutsan Vasif Namazov and board member Farid Aliyev attended the signing ceremony.

The promotion of the rich Turkish heritage and the transmission of Alpagut to the younger generation were discussed.

Aktoty Raymkulova emphasized the importance of signing the agreement, stating, "We intend to implement joint projects for the promotion of Turkish culture and the popularization of Alpagut. This is crucial not only for Alpagut but also for the preservation of Turkish cultural heritage."

Konüul Nurullayeva remarked, "This agreement is an important step towards enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration between the two organizations. Alpagut is a martial art that reflects the values of the Turkic world, and its preservation and promotion is of great significance to us."

Kutsan Vasif Namazov also highlighted the importance of the agreement.

Farid Aliyev noted the importance of Alpagut's recognition in the international arena, stating, "This collaboration will help establish Alpagut not only as a martial art but also as part of our culture."

The results of this collaboration are expected to contribute to the global recognition of the richness of Turkish culture and the invaluable values of Alpagut. The signing of the agreement signifies the expansion of joint activities between the two organizations and the increased global recognition of Turkish culture.

The parties plan to carry out several projects in the future, including seminars, competitions, cultural festivals, and more.