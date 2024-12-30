Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation, World Alpagut Federation Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A cooperation agreement has been signed between the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the World
Alpagut Federation, Azernews reports.
The signing ceremony took place at the foundation's
headquarters. This agreement aims to strengthen intercultural
collaboration, protect Turkish cultural heritage, and ensure the
international recognition of the Alpagut sport.
The discussions were initially held on joint efforts to protect
and promote the rich heritage of Turkish culture and support the
development of the national sport of Alpagut. The significant role
of martial arts in preserving the customs and traditions of Turkic
peoples was emphasized.
The agreement was signed by President of the International
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova and First
Vice-President of the World Alpagut Federation and a member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament Konul Nurullayeva.
Chairman of the World Alpagut Federation Kutsan Vasif Namazov
and board member Farid Aliyev attended the signing ceremony.
The promotion of the rich Turkish heritage and the transmission
of Alpagut to the younger generation were discussed.
Aktoty Raymkulova emphasized the importance of signing the
agreement, stating, "We intend to implement joint projects for the
promotion of Turkish culture and the popularization of Alpagut.
This is crucial not only for Alpagut but also for the preservation
of Turkish cultural heritage."
Konüul Nurullayeva remarked, "This agreement is an important
step towards enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration
between the two organizations. Alpagut is a martial art that
reflects the values of the Turkic world, and its preservation and
promotion is of great significance to us."
Kutsan Vasif Namazov also highlighted the importance of the
agreement.
Farid Aliyev noted the importance of Alpagut's recognition in
the international arena, stating, "This collaboration will help
establish Alpagut not only as a martial art but also as part of our
culture."
The results of this collaboration are expected to contribute to
the global recognition of the richness of Turkish culture and the
invaluable values of Alpagut. The signing of the agreement
signifies the expansion of joint activities between the two
organizations and the increased global recognition of Turkish
culture.
The parties plan to carry out several projects in the future,
including seminars, competitions, cultural festivals, and more.
