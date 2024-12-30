Zelensky Extends Customs Benefits For Drone Manufacturers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Law No. 12267, amending the Code of Ukraine to extend customs privileges for importing components used in producing drones, ammunition, shells, and other defense equipment.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos party, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The president signed the extension of tax and customs benefits for the next year, including for drones and components," the post said.

The new law extends exemptions from customs duties on components imported for producing ammunition and shells. The benefits also apply to the import of drones, night vision devices, and anti-drone rifles.

Additionally, the scope of preferential components has been expanded to include all types of unmanned systems -- air, ground, and water-based systems.

Another provision of the law postpones the transition to Euro-6 environmental standards for vehicles until January 1, 2027.

On December 17, the Verkhovna Rada passed legislation extending tax and customs benefits for importers of components used in the production of UAVs, shells, and ammunition.