Protests Erupt In Bannu Over Killing Of Two Youths By Police

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) BANNU: The Bezan Khel tribes staged a five-hour-long protest at Bezan Khel Chowk on Wednesday, demanding justice for the alleged killing of two young men and the release of a third youth currently in police custody. Leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and the "Bannu Aman Pasoon" movement also joined the demonstration.

The demanded the registration of a case against the Additional SHO Township and the handover of the injured youth to the tribe.

During the protest, tribal elders and figures, including Chief of Umarzai Malik Umar Hayat Khan, former MPAs Malik Alamgir Khan and Fakhar Azam Wazir, Chairman Domail Malik Israr Khan Wazir, and others, strongly condemned the incident.

They accused the police of misusing their authority and stated that the firearms bought with taxpayers' money were now being used against the public. The leaders alleged that the victims were unarmed and on their way to sell property when they encountered the police, who opened fire without justification. A third brother was injured and detained by the police.

The speakers criticized the police for escalating violence, stating that even if the victims were armed, the police had no right to resort to lethal force. They emphasized that the role of the police should be to protect citizens rather than criminalize them.

Following the protest, tribal elders attempted to forcibly retrieve the injured youth being treated under police custody at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital. Tensions flared as protesters clashed with security personnel at the hospital gates. The demonstrators eventually entered the premises, but negotiations with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who arrived at the scene, failed.

The elders announced that if the injured youth was not handed over by the end of the day, they would block the Indus Highway.

The protesters called for:



The registration of a case against the Additional SHO Township.

The withdrawal of charges filed against the deceased in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The immediate release of the injured youth to the tribe.

The police claimed the deceased were known criminals with a history of creating fear in the area. According to officials, the two young men were killed during a police encounter two days ago on Bannu Hayat Road, during which one police officer was also injured.

The situation remains tense as the tribal elders prepare for further action if their demands are not met.