New Adventures Await: The Life Of Gumbo Series Expands With Upcoming Releases

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thomasino LLC is excited to announce that new books in the beloved The Life of Gumbo series are set to be published soon, continuing the heartwarming adventures of Gumbo , the lovable rescue dog who has captured the hearts of readers worldwide.

The Life of Gumbo series, an 8-book graphical story, chronicles the journey of Gumbo and his friends as they explore themes of kindness, friendship, and resilience. Through its vibrant storytelling and captivating illustrations, the series inspires readers of all ages to embrace the values of love and compassion.

Kristen Thomasino , creator of the series, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming releases:

"Gumbo's story is one of courage, joy, and connection, and I'm thrilled to bring new chapters of his adventures to life. These new books will continue to celebrate the importance of empathy and the bonds that bring us together."

What Readers Can Look Forward To

Exciting New Adventures: Follow Gumbo and his friends as they navigate new challenges and discover the power of community.

Vibrant Illustrations: Stunning artwork that brings Gumbo's world to life, making each story an immersive experience.

Heartwarming Lessons: Stories filled with themes of kindness, perseverance, and the joy of giving back.

For All Ages: Perfect for families, educators, and anyone who loves uplifting tales of friendship and adventure.



Stay Updated

Fans of Gumbo can stay updated on the latest releases and announcements by visiting the official website at or following Thomasino Media LLC's social media channels.

About The Life of Gumbo Series

Created by Kristen Thomasino, The Life of Gumbo series is a celebration of the transformative power of love and compassion. Inspired by Gumbo's real-life journey as a rescue dog, the series has become a cherished favorite for readers of all ages.

About Thomasino Media LLC

Thomasino Media LLC is dedicated to creating inspiring and impactful content across various platforms. From The Life of Gumbo series to groundbreaking media projects like The Social Good News and Woo! With Kristen Thomasino, Thomasino Media continues to innovate and inspire.



Join Gumbo's Next Adventure

Discover the joy and magic of Gumbo's world. Stay tuned for new releases by visiting and be the first to experience his next adventure!



Thomasino Media LLC

Inspiring and empowering change through innovative storytelling.

