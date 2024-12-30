Notice Regarding Webinar On The Progress Of The Developing Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Orkela," entity code 304099538, with its registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed on the List of and publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, as amended by the first supplement dated 24 November 2023 and by the second supplement dated 15 October, 2024, cordially invites Bondholders to an upcoming webinar.

Date: 6 January 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (EET)

Duration: Up to 2 hours

Platform: MS Teams

Meeting ID: 319 312 736 113

Passcode: EL3Px9HG

Join the Webinar

This webinar is dedicated to discussing the development progress of the St. Jacobs Project and the next steps in financing. Key topics will include:



Updates on milestones achieved;

Current situational analysis; Project financing status.

We are committed to fostering transparency and open dialogue with our valued Bondholders. The session will conclude with a Q&A segment, allowing Bondholders to address any inquiries regarding the Issuer and the St. Jacobs project.

General Manager of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pocienė

...