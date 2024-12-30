Notice Regarding Webinar On The Progress Of The Developing Project
Date
12/30/2024 12:01:03 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, with its registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed on the bond List of nasdaq and publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, as amended by the first supplement dated 24 November 2023 and by the second supplement dated 15 October, 2024, cordially invites Bondholders to an upcoming webinar.
Date: 6 January 2025
Time: 11:00 AM (EET)
Duration: Up to 2 hours
Platform: MS Teams
Meeting ID: 319 312 736 113
Passcode: EL3Px9HG
Join the Webinar
This webinar is dedicated to discussing the development progress of the St. Jacobs Project and the next steps in financing. Key topics will include:
Updates on milestones achieved; Current situational analysis; Project financing status.
We are committed to fostering transparency and open dialogue with our valued Bondholders. The session will conclude with a Q&A segment, allowing Bondholders to address any inquiries regarding the Issuer and the St. Jacobs project.
General Manager of UAB "Orkela"
Anastasija Pocienė
...
MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109042290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.