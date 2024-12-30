Champions For Change: Weinstein Legal Team Raises Over $100K For South Florida Non-Profits In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Justin Weinstein, Brooke Waltzer, Nathaniel Harvey - Peanut Butter Jelly Project Event

Handing Out Auto Injury Pros Gifts at Non-Profit Event

Founding Partner Justin Weinstein

Weinstein Team Member, Nathaniel Harvey, at MADD Event

Channing Pifer Handing out swag at 5k event

Philanthropic efforts are embedded in the firm's culture of giving back to the community

- Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of The Weinstein Legal TeamFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From localized charities to national causes, the Weinstein Legal Team , through their philanthropic initiatives and community-driven events, have donated over $100,000 in 2024, supporting organizations dedicated to making a difference in their respective communities.Driven by a commitment to give back, Weinstein Legal Team partnered with several nonprofits and community groups throughout the year, truly impacting lives and proving that justice and generosity truly go hand-in-hand.From sponsorships to donations to external fundraising drives, the efforts generated meaning contributions to causes that resonate deeply with their values.Highlights of the philanthropic efforts include:.Peanut Butter Jelly Project : $28k + donated and raised through community-driven events such as The Family Feast event, Backpack Drive, and Thanksgiving Drive..HeartSupport: $29k contributed through a matching donation campaign led by Justin Weinstein, bringing much-needed resources to mental health initiatives..Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD): $7,500 sponsored for the MADD Dash to support DUI awareness and prevention efforts..SOS Children's Villages: over $7,500 raised through creative events like the Dunk Tank Challenge and sponsorships for the BBQ and 5k run.Additional partners and recipients of their charitable efforts include the Alzheimer's Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Breanna Vergara Foundation, Pace Center for Girls, Avenue of the Arts, among others.“Giving back is at the heart of who we are,” said Justin Weinstein, Founding Partner of The Weinstein Legal Team.“We're honored to support these incredible organizations and the work they do to uplift and strengthen those who need it the most.”In addition to their financial contributions, the Weinstein Legal Team actively participated in events such as walks, runs, and luncheons to show their support and personal engagement.As the year concludes, the Weinstein Legal Team reflects on their partnerships and looks forward to expanding their impact in 2025. For more information about participating in the various causes they support or to just be informed along the way, please visit TheLawofWE###About Weinstein Legal TeamWeinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury, criminal defense, and property damage law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

