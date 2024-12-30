Gyrogeartm Welcomes The New Year With TIME's Best Innovations Of 2024 Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GyroGear's GyroGloveTM - Time Best Invention Awards 2024

GyroGear's GyroGloveTM, a groundbreaking hand stabilizer, is named one of TIME's Best Innovations of 2024, transforming lives with cutting-edge technology.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable acknowledgment of technological advancement and human-centered innovation, GyroGearTM is proud to announce that the GyroGloveTM hand stabilizer has been recognized as one of TIME's Best Innovations of 2024.

This global honor highlights the hard work and dedication of the GyroGearTM team, setting a new standard for excellence in our field.

For over two decades, TIME editors have spotlighted impactful new products in their annual Best Inventions issue. This year's list was compiled by TIME's global editors, focusing on emerging fields like healthcare, AI, and green energy. Each contender was evaluated on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions - including Google DeepMind's AlphaFold 3, which contributed to this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry with the prediction of protein structures; the BiVacor Total Artificial Heart, a transformative solution for patients with severe heart failure; and NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications, enhancing communication capabilities for interplanetary missions - collectively pushing the boundaries of innovation and transforming how we live, work, and think. See the full list here

A Transformative Impact on Lives

The GyroGloveTM, the world's most advanced hand stabilizer, earned seven awards at CES 2024, including Innovation Awards in Accessibility & Aging Tech, Wearable Technologies, and Digital Health.

These accolades reflect our commitment to creating innovative solutions that empower individuals living with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. To see the GyroGloveTM in action, watch this

Innovating on a Global Stage

Recognition from TIME places GyroGearTM at the forefront of technological advancements shaping our future. The annual list celebrates products that change lives, and we are honoured that the GyroGloveTM is featured alongside other groundbreaking innovations.

Pioneering Accessibility

Our innovative approach to stabilising hand tremors sets a new standard in healthcare technology, providing users with exceptional precision and control. TIME's recognition underscores our mission to improve the quality of life for individuals facing tremor-related challenges.

Celebrating a Journey of Innovation and Impact

Professor Jeff Karp, faculty member at Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School, and a technical advisor to GyroGearTM, shares:“It's a HUGE honor that GyroGear has been named to Time's Best Inventions list. This recognition is a powerful testament to the potential of the technology to truly transform lives. It reinforces the importance of pushing the boundaries in hand stabilization, bringing hope and renewed independence to those who need it most.

A New Year, A Renewed Mission

“This recognition from TIME is a remarkable way to close one chapter and step into the next,” said Dr. Faii Ong, CEO and Founder of GyroGearTM.“Our team's track record of innovation at the highest levels is only possible due to the immense sincerity of our volunteers, team and partners from across this wide world.

Advancing in the face of complex, unaddressed neurological diseases demands relentless effort from this global team. We're deeply grateful for the opportunity to make this little difference as part of a shared humanity.

About GyroGearTM

GyroGearTM is developing platforms to address neurological diseases. Its first product is the GyroGloveTM, the world's most advanced hand tremor stabilizer. The GyroGloveTM aims to provide relief to up to 200 million people globally living with Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. Drawing on technology from aerospace and Formula 1, the GyroGloveTM features a high-performance mechanical gyroscope that stabilises hand tremors.

GyroGearTM is committed to user-centered innovation, creating products that enhance quality of life and promote independence.

For more information about GyroGearTM, please visit or contact us at ....

Dee Dee Ding

GyroGear Pte Ltd

+1 617-958-1888

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The GyroGloveTM by GyroGearTM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.