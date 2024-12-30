Happy New Year 2025: Top 30 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Gifs, Facebook Messages, To Make This Day Memorable

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: As the year 2024 approaches its end new beginnings await, it's time to celebrate the occasion with loved ones and mark the day with memorable greetings.

It's the time of the year again to express gratitude and wish your close and dear ones, to brighten their day and light up their face. Bidding farewell to the year of ups and downs and hoping for new beginnings, send blissful wishes, WhatsApp gifs, messages, quotes and images to make this day memorable .

| New Year's Eve 2024: What's open for groceries, dining, and shopping in the US? New Year 2025: Best wishes, messages and quotes

On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year.

Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old. Here's to the things that are yet to come and the memories that we hold. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2025

Write the new chapter of your life with happiness and smiles, hope for a beautiful journey of many more miles..... Happy New Year!

A joyful present and a well-remembered past-it's to these things that we raise a glass!

| 7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes Perfect for a New Year's Eve party

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December .

Happy New Year 2025

Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!

The start of the year is a time for self-reflection and self-improvement, but it's also a time when we could all use some encouraging words. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy New Year!

| Rahul Gandhi flies to Vietnam to 'ring in New Year': BJP vs Cong battle ensues

Life changes, but my New Year wish for you remains the same-I wish you happiness, good health, and well-being from the bottom of my heart!

Happy New Year 2025

May this year bring new happiness , new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2025

May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a positive destination.

May the Lord ensure you get success in your career and resolve all conflicts this year. Happy New Year!

Quotes

"Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." - Helen Keller

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." - James Agate

"The old year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!" - Edward Payson Powell

"The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is." - C.S. Lewis

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." - Melody Beattie

"Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year." - John R. Dallas Jr.

"Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go." - Brooks Atkinson

"The new year stands before us, like a freshly laundered shirt. It's crisp, clean and full of potential. Make it your own." - Richelle E. Goodrich

"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." - Bill Vaughan

"As the old year ends and a new one begins, let us look back on the past with gratitude and forward to the future with hope." - Unknown

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." - Melody Beattie

"The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul." - G.K. Chesterton

"A new year brings not only happiness, it makes us happy with a hope to fulfill our dreams or a new beginning of our lives. So, a new year is very special to everyone." - Santonu Kumar Dhar

"New Year's most glorious light is sweet hope!" - Mehmet Murat ildan

"The new year is a blank canvas. Paint on it whatever you would like to see on it." - Catherine Pulsifer

"For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." - T.S. Eliot