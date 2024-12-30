Tino Kyprianou, Acquires International Society Of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE) From Nightwing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ISFCE, a global leader in digital forensics, is now led by Tino Kyprianou. With 20+ years of expertise, he aims to expand certifications and training programs.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners (ISFCE ), a globally recognized leader in digital forensics certification and training, has been acquired by Tino Kyprianou, the founder of Axiana Digital Forensics and a respected figure in the digital forensics community. This marks a pivotal moment in ISFCE's history, positioning the organization for growth and innovation under independent ownership.Founded in 2002, ISFCE has been at the forefront of advancing digital forensics through its Certified Computer Examiner (CCE) certification and comprehensive training programs. The organization became part of Raytheon Cyber Solutions in 2016 and was later included in the cybersecurity and intelligence division of RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies). In April 2024, RTX divested its cybersecurity operations, including ISFCE, to form Nightwing, a newly independent entity.Tino Kyprianou's acquisition of ISFCE from Nightwing ushers in a new chapter for the organization. A long-time member of ISFCE, Kyprianou brings over 20 years of expertise in digital forensics, as well as a proven track record in leadership and innovation.Advancing Quality Assurance Through Proficiency TestingUnder Kyprianou's leadership, ISFCE achieved accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for Proficiency Testing in handling digital evidence, meeting the requirements of the latest ISO/IEC 17043:2023 standard. Proficiency testing is a cornerstone of quality assurance in forensic laboratories, particularly those handling digital evidence. These tests evaluate and ensure the competence of forensic analysts and the reliability of forensic processes in law enforcement labs and government agencies.The same high standards that define the Certified Computer Examiner (CCE) certification process have been applied to ISFCE's digital evidence handling proficiency tests. This program is designed to streamline the proficiency testing process for subscriber laboratories, with test materials delivered digitally and reports submitted electronically. These measures ensure the process remains efficient and user-friendly for law enforcement agencies and government forensic labs.For more details on ISFCE's Digital Evidence Handling Proficiency Testing Program and its comprehensive policy, visit:ISFCE Digital Evidence Handling Proficiency Testing Policy.“A Vision for the Future”As ISFCE's new CEO, Kyprianou envisions a future where ISFCE expands its certification programs, introduces cutting-edge training opportunities, and supports its members with enhanced resources and tools.“I am honored to lead ISFCE into its next phase of growth and excellence,” Kyprianou said.“Our mission remains clear: to provide world-class certifications and training that empower forensic professionals to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a renewed focus on innovation and member support, ISFCE is poised to strengthen its position as the global leader in digital forensics certification.”About ISFCEHeadquartered in New Jersey, USA, ISFCE is renowned for its CCE certification, a vendor-neutral credential that has become a benchmark for competency in digital forensics. The organization also offers intensive training programs, including its flagship CCE Bootcamp, which serves professionals across law enforcement, academia, and industry.About Tino KyprianouTino Kyprianou is the founder of Axiana Digital Forensics and a veteran in the digital forensics field. With a career spanning over two decades, Kyprianou has been instrumental in advancing forensic methodologies and training, earning recognition as a thought leader and innovator in the industry.For more information about ISFCE, visit .

