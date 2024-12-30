New Ezw2 2024 Tax Preparation Software Offers Seamless Electronic Filing Of W2 And 1099 NEC Forms

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as Forms W-2 or 1099), beginning January 2024. If businesses file 10 or more informational returns, the forms must be filed electronically unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption.First time E-filers must have a User ID to efile.

With ezW2 2024, businesses can easily print W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms.

Clients can also e-file directly with the IRS and Social Security Administration (SSA). The software supports the latest IRS filing requirements and helps reduce the time and stress of tax preparation.

"Latest 2024 ezW2 tax preparation software gives clients a simple solution when processing year-end tax reporting," said Dr. Ge, Founder of halfpricesoft.

Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version.

ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms.



Potential customers can download this software

and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at . The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.



The main features included in the latest version include:



Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2

is compatible with Windows 11 systems.

It can also run on Windows 10, and 8. Starting at 49.00, ezW2/1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at halfpricesoft

About com

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of affordable, easy-to-use software solutions for small businesses. Founded in 2003, the company's mission is to make payroll, tax filing, and employee management as simple as possible for small to mid-sized companies. Products include ezPaycheck, ezW2, ez1095, and ezCheckPrinting software.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft