Hit Refresh In The New Year With Tilray's Premium Non-Alcohol Beverage Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Tilray's Range of Non-Alcohol Drinks, from Sparkling Waters to Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC and IPA-Inspired Beverages

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc . (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer goods company, invites you to celebrate the new year with its refreshing non-alcoholic beverages from Liquid Love, Herb & Bloom, Happy Flower, Runner's High , and Montauk Brewing Company .

Liquid Love sparkling water brings triple-filtered hydration with electrolytes and B-vitamins for a crisp and clean experience with environmentally conscious packaging. Plus, five cents is donated to non-profits causes focused on clean water and conservation for each sold to support a healthier and happier planet. Liquid Love comes in a series of four delicious natural flavors.









Liquid Love Sparkling Grapefruit: Zesty and invigorating, with the tangy freshness of grapefruit.

Liquid Love Sparkling Lemon + Lime: Natural ginseng and guarana extracts complement classic citrus flavor.

Liquid Love Sparkling Ginger and Prickly-Pear: Exotic sweetness of prickly pear with the warm, spicy notes of ginger. Liquid Love Sparkling Wildberry: Bursting with vibrant tart notes of wild berries.

Herb & Bloom Elevate your mocktail game with Herb & Bloom, a super-premium line featuring a blend of refreshing fruit notes with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per can. Providing a smooth balanced experience, Herb & Bloom is the choice for a relaxing social evening. Savor the re-imagined classic tastes and celebrate any moment.











Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Margarita : The brightness of citrus flavor balanced with a hint of sweetness. Make it your own by garnishing it with an herbal twist.

Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri : Reimagining the classic rich and ripe juicy strawberry flavor of the original daiquiri. Add a sugar rim to complement the fruity notes. Herb & Bloom Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini : Luscious, sweet refreshing peach flavor. Garnish with some fresh fruit or edible flowers for an added hint of sophistication.











Happy Flower Get out of your head and into the moment with Happy Flower, a delightful trio of hemp derived Delta-9 THC cocktails. Happy Flower offers a relaxing and refreshing social experience, with 5mg of hemp-derived THC in every uplifting, bubbly beverage.

Happy Flower comes in three varieties:



Margarita Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail

Strawberry Daiquiri Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail Peach Bellini Non-Alcoholic THC Cocktail



Runner's High is created with the active social running community in mind. Bringing an elevated craft offering to the fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage space, each brew is a unique blend of natural ingredients to support and lift hop terpenes to deliver a premium beer-like experience, alcohol-free, without compromising taste.











Golden Wheat: Featuring a bright golden to orange color with a white-collar foam, its aroma is a refreshing mix of orange, pine needles, and pink grapefruit. The taste offers a balanced blend of slight sweetness, orange zest, clean bitterness, and black tea notes.

Raspberry Wheat : A refreshingly crisp brew with a bright ruby-red color and off-white to slightly pink head, with a hazy American wheat base, its aroma is rich ripe raspberries and kush terpenes for a mild, sweet finish. Dark Chocolate: Boasting a rich dark brown appearance, this brew is reminiscent of a stout or porter, with an off-white to tan creamy foam, its aroma is a decadent blend of moist chocolate cake, cocoa beans, and kush terpenes.



Montauk Brewing Company's N.A. IPA is the brand's first-ever full-flavored non-alcoholic brew which debuted in Spring 2024. Montauk's N.A. IPA is for those who want the experience of drinking a great-tasting IPA, but without the aftereffects of traditional beers.









Montauk N.A. IPA : Meticulously brewed to the same high standards as its alcoholic counterparts, this well-balanced brew blends the clean bitterness of hops with a subtle sweetness. Crafted with Citra, Mosaic, and a blend of Cryo hops, it offers a fresh aroma of orange and pink grapefruit with less than 0.5% ABV.



Products mentioned are produced for and marketed, respectively, by American Beverage Crafts, Tilray Alternative Beverages, Tilray Wellness, and Montauk Brewing Company. For more information, check out each brand's website and dive deeper into a world of flavors in the New Year.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would,”“ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Media: ...

Investors: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:









