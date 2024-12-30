Chinese President Xi Jinping Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter, Declares China-US Ties As 'Most Important'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to US President Joe Biden following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, praising Carter for his pivotal role in establishing relations between China and the United States in 1979. In his message, Xi highlighted the lasting importance of the bilateral relationship, describing it as one of the "most important" in the world. He also reaffirmed China's commitment to working with the United States to foster healthy and stable ties, emphasizing the need for sustainable cooperation moving forward.

Carter's contributions to China-US relations highlighted by Xi

According to state media, Xi emphasized Carter 's long-standing contributions to fostering ties between the two nations, particularly his key role in the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and the United States in 1979. Carter "had long made significant contributions to advancing the development of China-US ties and fostering friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries", state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying in a message of condolence to Biden .

Xi recognizes Carter's role in normalising China-US ties

Xi described Carter as a "promoter and decision-maker" in the normalization of these ties, which marked a significant shift in US foreign policy at the time. "Former US president Jimmy Carter was a promoter and decision-maker on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US," Xi said, quoted by CCTV, adding he was "deeply saddened by his passing ".

China-US relationship viewed as 'most important' by Xi

Xi also noted that the relationship between China and the US remains one of the "most important" in the world. He reiterated China's commitment to collaborating with the United States to ensure the development of healthy and stable bilateral relations. Xi's message underscored his willingness to work with the US to advance their cooperation and move the relationship forward in a sustainable manner. "China is willing to work with the United States... (to) promote the development of healthy, stable China-US relations, moving sustainably forward down the right track", CCTV quoted Xi as saying in the message.

Carter's legacy in strengthening China-US relations

Carter 's legacy in strengthening China-US relations , particularly during the early years of diplomatic engagement, continues to resonate in the ongoing efforts to maintain and build on the relationship between the two global powers.

Jimmy Carter's role in normalising China-US relations

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and the People's Republic of China was formally established in January 1979 under the leadership of Carter. This pivotal moment marked a break with the Nationalist government in Taiwan, a longstanding US ally during the Cold War, and a shift toward engaging with the communist government in Beijing. Carter's decision to normalize relations with China coincided with significant economic reforms initiated by Deng Xiaoping, who is credited with leading China's "Reform and Opening" policy that spurred the country's unprecedented economic growth.

Carter's diplomatic engagement with China over the years

In the same year that diplomatic relations were formalised, Carter and Deng met during the US president's visit to China. Though Carter did not travel to China during his presidency, his efforts to build bridges between the two nations began well before he left office. Carter first visited China as a young naval officer in 1949, and later returned in 1981, shortly after his presidency.

During this visit, Carter met with Deng Xiaoping and then-premier Zhao Ziyang in Beijing. His diplomatic engagement continued in the following years, with visits in 1987 and 1991, strengthening the ties between the two nations. Carter's commitment to fostering China-US relations was further evident in his 1997 visit to a small village in Shandong, where he spent several days, accompanied by his wife Rosalynn and a small delegation, at the invitation of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs.

Carter's legacy in China-US relations remains influential, having laid the groundwork for the enduring cooperation and dialogue that continues between the two nations today.

