US Congress gets advised to reveal ‘sexual slush fund list’

(MENAFN) Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia have called for the US to release the names of lawmakers who have used taxpayer money to settle workplace disputes, including sexual harassment claims. Since 1997, more than $17 million has been paid out to resolve such cases. Massie raised the issue on X, demanding transparency about the representatives involved, while Greene echoed the call, criticizing taxpayers for being held responsible for these settlements.



The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights (OCWR), established in 1995, manages these payments, which cover cases like sexual harassment, discrimination, and pay disputes. From 1997 to 2017, the OCWR disbursed over $17 million for nearly 300 settlements. However, the identities of the individuals involved are kept confidential.



Former Representatives Mo Brooks and Jason Chaffetz have also supported the push for transparency, arguing that taxpayer money should not be used to secretly resolve such issues and that lawmakers should be held accountable for their actions.



The call for disclosure follows a House Ethics Committee report accusing former Representative Matt Gaetz of misconduct, which has sparked further debate on revealing the names of those involved in these settlements. The OCWR noted that many cases involve employees outside of the House or Senate, such as Capitol Police and the Library of Congress.

