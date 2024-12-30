OpenAI’s AGI ambitions, financial outlook spark industry attention

(MENAFN) OpenAI has clarified that its nonprofit board will determine when Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has been achieved.



"Such a system is excluded from IP licenses and other commercial terms with Microsoft, which only apply to pre-AGI technology," the organization stated on its website.



Neither OpenAI nor Microsoft responded to inquiries from Business Insider.



Despite its partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI appears to have significant hurdles to overcome before reaching AGI. Financial documents obtained by The Information indicate the company anticipates losses of approximately USD44 billion from 2023 to 2028, with projections to achieve USD100 billion in revenue by 2029.



"My guess is we will hit AGI sooner than most people in the world think, and it will matter much less," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman remarked during an interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit on December 4.



Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported in November that OpenAI has initiated preliminary discussions with California's attorney general regarding a potential transition to for-profit status.

