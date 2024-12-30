EU Mourns Former U.S. President Carter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The European Union mourned on Monday the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away yesterday at the age of 100, praising his efforts to promote peace and democracy worldwide.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on the (X), "I offer my condolences to the American people on the passing of President Carter. He served his country with honor and humanity."

Von der Leyen added that Carterآ's work contributed to the of peace, health, and democracy around the world, noting that "everyone will remember him for his moral leadership," and wishing that his noble legacy lives on.

For her part, the EUآ's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said, "Jimmy Carterآ's pursuit of foreign policy with values and compassion was truly admirable." She emphasized that he would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to human rights.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described him as "a tireless champion for peace and human rights," noting that the Nobel Peace Prize he received "is a testament to his decisive role in resolving conflicts that changed the course of history."

Metsola stressed that Carterآ's legacy will remain alive as "an inspiration to many across the globe." (end)

