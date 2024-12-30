Israeli prosecutors demand probe into Netanyahu’s spouse

(MENAFN) Israeli prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, following allegations that she attempted to influence a witness in her husband's ongoing trial. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced the investigation on Tuesday after an exposé aired by Israeli 12. The report highlighted WhatsApp messages in which Sara Netanyahu allegedly instructed a former aide to orchestrate protests against opponents and intimidate a key witness.



In her statement, Baharav-Miara emphasized that the law applies to everyone and that the investigation would thoroughly examine any attempts to obstruct justice. The corruption trial, which began in 2020, involves charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust related to influence peddling and accepting gifts. Netanyahu has denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated.



Sara Netanyahu has faced legal challenges before, including a 2019 plea deal for misusing public funds to cover private catering expenses. She was ordered to repay the funds and pay a fine.

