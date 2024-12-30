The new conduit hydropower facility in China starts up

(MENAFN) The first unit of the Huaneng Yingliangbao Hydropower Station, a conduit hydropower project with two massive diversion tunnels, has been formally commissioned to generate in southwest China's Sichuan Province.



According to its developer, China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., the power station in Luding County, Sichuan Province, is the fourteenth along the Dadu River's main channel. It has a total installed capacity of 1.116 million kW.



Using the region's geography, construction crews built two water diversion tunnels, each 14.4 kilometers long. The tunnels go to an area with a 116-meter water level difference between the reservoir and the power station.



The company estimates that once the power plant is up and running, it would generate more than 5.18 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, which is enough to cover 2.15 million households' yearly electricity demands.



This will help China reach its carbon neutrality targets by conserving about 1.55 million tonnes of regular coal and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.07 million tonnes.



