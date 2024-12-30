Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Monday, December 30, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, Serie A, Liga Portugal, and the Indian Super League. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Mumbai City vs Northeast United – OneFootball
Serie A
2:30 PM: Como 1907 vs Lecce – Disney+
4:45 PM: Bologna vs Hellas Verona – Disney+
Premier League
4:45 PM: Aston Villa vs Brighton – ESPN 2 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Ipswich Town vs Chelsea – ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Manchester United vs Newcastle – ESPN and Disney+
EFL League Two
5:00 PM: Wimbledon vs Gillingham – Disney+
Liga Portugal
5:15 PM: Famalicão vs Santa Clara – Disney+
Friendly Match
8:00 PM: Time Romário vs Time Denílson – Sportv
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
