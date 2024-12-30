Fines For Animal Cruelty Increased In Azerbaijan
12/30/2024 5:12:17 AM
Azerbaijan has increased fines for animal cruelty following an
amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by
President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The new regulations impose fines ranging from five hundred to
eight hundred manats for acts of cruelty towards animals, such as
inflicting pain, suffering, torture, beating, or involving them in
fights.
If these actions are performed in a conspicuous manner,
including being broadcasted in the media, fines ranging from eight
hundred to one thousand manats are applicable.
Additionally, if such actions lead to an animal's injury, the
fine increases to one thousand to one thousand five hundred
manats.
Furthermore, for actions that result in the death of animals,
fines can range from one thousand five hundred to two thousand
manats, or the offender may face administrative imprisonment for up
to one month, depending on the circumstances and the offender's
profile.
