Fines For Animal Cruelty Increased In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has increased fines for animal cruelty following an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The new regulations impose fines ranging from five hundred to eight hundred manats for acts of cruelty towards animals, such as inflicting pain, suffering, torture, beating, or involving them in fights.

If these actions are performed in a conspicuous manner, including being broadcasted in the media, fines ranging from eight hundred to one thousand manats are applicable.

Additionally, if such actions lead to an animal's injury, the fine increases to one thousand to one thousand five hundred manats.

Furthermore, for actions that result in the death of animals, fines can range from one thousand five hundred to two thousand manats, or the offender may face administrative imprisonment for up to one month, depending on the circumstances and the offender's profile.