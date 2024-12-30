(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar's 25% rise against the Brazilian real in 2024 sets the stage for a transformative year in global commodities. This currency shift promises to redefine the fortunes of exporters across various sectors.



Commodity exporters stand to gain significantly from this dollar strength. Oil and companies, miners, and paper producers find themselves in an enviable position. They benefit from a dual advantage: increased dollar-denominated revenues and reduced real-based costs.



Consider Suzano, a major cellulose producer. For every 10% the real weakens, Suzano's EBITDA jumps by 16%. This exemplifies the potential windfall for companies with dollar-linked revenues and real-based expenses.







The oil sector presents a nuanced picture. Independent producers like Prio may outperform industry giant Petrobras due to their direct exposure to crude oil prices. Petrobras, with its focus on fuel sales, faces a more complex scenario.



Mining companies Vale and CSN Mineração also stand to benefit, though lower iron ore prices partially offset their gains. The steel industry faces mixed fortunes, with companies like Gerdau benefiting while Usiminas struggles with higher costs.

Dollar Surge Boosts Brazilian Commodity Exporters' 2025 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, geopolitical factors add another layer of complexity. The potential re-election of Donald Trump could introduce new trade policies, affecting global growth projections and commodity demand.



Macquarie economists warn of possible stagflation by late 2025, citing higher tariffs, growing deficits, and reduced immigration. They project a potential 2% reduction in China's GDP by 2025 if severe trade restrictions are implemented.



This evolving landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for commodity markets. As the dollar reaches historic highs, exporters prepare for a year of potential gains, while the global economy braces for the ripple effects of these currency shifts.







