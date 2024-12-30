Sleep In Heavenly Peace Surpasses 2024 Goal, Delivers Beds To Over 73,000 Children In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volunteers participating in a bed build to help local kids get beds of their own

A single mother and her children gather around the new bunk beds delivered to their home.

Nonprofit Surpasses 250,000 Children Served

- Jordan Allen, executive director of Sleep in Heavenly PeacePOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, announced today it has exceeded its 2024 goal by providing beds to 73,978 children, surpassing its target by nearly 6,000 children. This achievement represents a year-over-year increase of 12,596 children served.The organization also reached a significant milestone in 2024, having served more than 250,000 children since its founding in 2012. This accomplishment represents enough beds to fill MetLife Stadium three times over and, if placed headboard to headboard, would stretch 320 miles."This milestone reflects the dedication of our volunteers and the growing awareness of child bedlessness in America," said Jordan Allen, executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "While we celebrate serving 250,000 children, we've received more than 1 million applications since our founding, illustrating the magnitude of this often invisible need."In 2024, SHP's impact was made possible through:- 5,314 community events nationwide- 136,903 registered volunteers- Nearly 500,000 volunteer hours- Coverage of more than 77 million Americans in chapter service areasThe organization estimates that 2-3 percent of children in the United States sleep without a bed of their own. Despite the significant progress made in 2024, the continued high volume of applications-190,943 this year alone-demonstrates the persistent need for SHP's services."I would like to extend a special thank you to all of our chapter presidents, core team members, volunteers, donors and sponsors who put in countless hours behind the scenes," Allen added. "They continue to be the heartbeat of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and it is an absolute honor to serve this great mission with them."Looking ahead to 2025, SHP will focus on supporting existing chapters, streamlining operations for chapter presidents, and expanding into new areas to reach more children in need.For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to get involved, visit shpbeds .AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.###

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

From Build to Delivery

