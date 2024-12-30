(MENAFN) Israeli Primer is planned to make prostate surgery Sunday owing to a urinary tract infection, in line with the Primer’s Office.



The office added no further information about the 75 years old Israeli primer’s recent situation.



According to a statement, Netanyahu was evaluated on Wednesday at the Hadassah Hospital in West Jerusalem and given a diagnosis of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)-related urinary tract infection.



It stated that since his evaluation, Netanyahu has been receiving antibiotic treatment.



He had a pacemaker installed in 2023 and underwent additional surgery for a hernia early this year.



The declaration came after the nation’s army strikes on one of the last operating hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, which saw troops seizing its manager.



Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving primer.



Notwithstanding the scheduled surgery, a weekly Cabinet conference, mostly held late Sunday evenings, will not be delayed.



