(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russia's of Foreign Affairs stated that the United States' irresponsible interventions in the internal affairs of Arab countries have expanded the scope of violence in the region.

On Sunday, December 30, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov said that tensions between Iran and Israel have reached a point of no return. He blamed the United States for exacerbating the tensions in the Middle East and accused Washington of“actively intervening in the internal affairs of Arab countries and creating artificial divisions.”

Lavrov further emphasized that the confrontation between Israel and Iran has reached a dangerous threshold, often referred to as the“point of no return” in fraught relations between nations.

This comes as senior Israeli officials, after a year of heavy and ongoing attacks on Iranian-backed positions, have started discussing a potential direct attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In its indirect confrontation with Israel, Iran has reportedly lost nearly all of its proxies in the Middle East, and Israel, which claims victory, is now engaged in conflict with the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel asserts that the Houthis in Yemen are the last military arm of Iran in the region, and it seeks to sever this link as well.

On the other hand, the Iranian government insists it does not have proxy groups in the region and claims that it does not need any proxies to confront Israel.

These warlike rhetorics have led to growing concerns over a potential direct confrontation between Iran and Israel, with both sides continuing to build up their military presence and engage in proxy conflicts across the region. As tensions rise, the international community is deeply concerned about the prospects of a wider regional war, which could have severe consequences for global security.

The role of external powers, particularly the U.S., remains critical in determining the course of these events. While Washington continues its interventions, Moscow's increasing influence in the region is also contributing to the complexity of the situation, further complicating any potential diplomatic resolutions.

