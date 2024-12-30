War Update: 186 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Intense Fighting In Kursk And Pokrovsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 186 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders on December 29.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched seven with nine guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements, conducting over 5,000 shelling attacks, including 188 from multiple rocket launchers, and deploying approximately 2,400 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Rozlyv, Komar, and Serhiivka in the Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kharkiv sector, two enemy attacks were repelled near Hatyshche and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks by the Russian army near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 27 attacks, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Platonivka, Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Makiivka, Terny, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Ivanivka, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions near Zolotarivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked nine times near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 43 enemy assaults near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Solone, Novoolenivka, Novovasylivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, and Novoielyzavetivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks near Ukrainka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhivka, and Dachne.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders carried out 20 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopolske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopol, and Pryvilne. The enemy used bomber aircraft in the attacks.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors, the occupiers refrain from active operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy used artillery from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements and conducted reconnaissance activities.

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled 46 enemy attacks in this sector. The enemy also carried out 266 artillery attacks.

Yesterday, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck nine concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment and a fuel depot.