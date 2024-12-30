Bengal School Job Case: Prime Accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) The process for framing of charges in the cash-for-school-job case at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata on Monday received a setback, as a prime accused in the case had to be hospitalised in the morning after he fell unconscious at the correctional home which he is housed now.

It is learnt that Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the said accused, complained of uneasiness in the morning and after that he became unconscious. Thereafter, he was shifted from Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital also in South Kolkata.

Earlier this month a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Bhadra in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

However, that bail could not ensure that he was freed from behind bars since after the bail was granted to him in the ED-registered case he was shown as arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case.

The CBI after showing him as arrested took him to custody for three days for the purpose of interrogation. However, on December 21, the CBI refrained from seeking an extension of his custody as the special court.

The CBI counsel informed the court that since being taken into custody Bhadra had been refusing to consume food and even medicines prescribed for him. As a result of that he developed certain medical complications, the central agency counsel informed the court.

In the last and fifth charge sheet filed by ED in the matter at the special court, it was mentioned that their officials have confiscated an amount worth Rs 7.47 crore from a private corporate entity linked to Bhadra and are in the process of confiscating another Rs 2.70 crore of the same corporate entity.

The ED arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias 'Kalighater Kaku (Uncle from Kalighat)' in May 2023 and then the CBI took his custody in December 2023.