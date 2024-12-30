2025 HR Trends: Balancing AI and Human-Centric Skills for Talent Management at Bata India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Across industries, AI is redefining traditional job roles, making hybrid skills – a blend of technical proficiency and human-centric capabilities – more critical than ever. As automation takes on routine tasks, the roles of today demand adaptability, emotional intelligence, and a deeper understanding of how to work alongside AI. While AI enhances efficiency, it is essential to ensure that technology-driven processes do not erode creativity, empathy, and human connection – the very qualities that make the people and culture of an organisation unique.



At Bata India, we are navigating this transformation with a focus on mind-set change, encouraging employees to embrace AI as a tool and partner in driving excellence. AI is now embedded throughout the employee journey – from the interview stage where AI matches key skills in resumes with the job requirement, to on-boarding, performance feedback, and even post-exit processes. AI-driven tools like our pulse bot provides real-time insights into employee experience, helping us identify talent needs. However, we believe that while AI elevates employee experience and efficiency, human interaction remains equally vital to maintain trust, creativity, and engagement. Our upskilling initiatives emphasize both understanding AI applications while nurturing essential human qualities such as emotional sensitivity, critical thinking, and adaptability.



Looking ahead to 2025, AI's role in HR will be pivotal in transforming how training and talent management are approached. AI will be integral in mapping an employee's entire training journey, curating personalized development programs based on real-time feedback. It will provide insights into where support is needed, track progress, and adapt learning paths to ensure that employees continuously develop the skills that are most relevant to their roles. By embedding AI into the talent management process, we can create a more dynamic, responsive, and personalized approach to employee development, ensuring that each individual’s growth is fully supported throughout their journey with the company.





