Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at age of 100

(MENAFN) Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100, as confirmed by the Carter Center. The organization shared the news of his death through social media X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that Carter passed away in Plains, Georgia, where he had spent much of his life. His death marks the end of a remarkable century of life that spanned significant and humanitarian achievements.



Carter's presidency, from 1977 to 1981, was defined by major and political milestones. One of his most notable accomplishments was facilitating the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, formalized in 1979. In 1977, he also signed the Panama Canal Treaties, which ensured Panama's full control over the Canal Zone starting in 2000. Another significant achievement was the Camp David Accords, which Carter brokered in 1978, leading to a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, signed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.



Following his presidency, Carter remained active in humanitarian efforts, co-founding the Carter Center with his wife, Rosalynn. The organization focused on global health, human rights, and peace, and has had a lasting impact on improving lives worldwide. Carter's post-presidential years were marked by a commitment to philanthropy and public service, further cementing his legacy as a leader dedicated to improving the world.



Born on October 1, 1924, in Georgia, Carter grew up as the son of a farmer with a large peanut farm. He became the longest-living former U.S. president and, alongside his wife Rosalynn, who passed away in November 2023, held the record for the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history, having been married for 77 years. Carter's life and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

