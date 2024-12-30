Ukraine revokes 188 disability statuses amid MSEC reevaluation

(MENAFN) Law enforcement agencies have outlined more than 2,000 cases of uncertain disability statuses shared by Medical-Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. After reviews, disability statuses for 188 people have already been withdrawn.



Health Minister Viktor Liashko outlined this news in a television broadcast, as stated by a Ukrinform reporter.



“Law enforcement has forwarded over 2,000 cases to us. We have already reviewed nearly 1,000, and 188 disability statuses have been revoked,” Liashko announced.



The Minister declared that 388 people involved in these cases have been called to an expert research organization for reevaluation.



Liashko called on medical specializations in professional panels to rigorously stick to legal rules in their work.



He also stated that from January 1, 2025, MSECs will stop to operate as single legal institution.



“When discussing the comprehensive reform of medical-social expertise, we have already restructured the medical aspect. This marks the first step in a broader reform. Next, we anticipate reforms from the social sector, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Education and Science. Together, these changes will complete the assessment framework for evaluating individuals’ functionality, identifying their needs related to loss of function, and offering state-provided compensatory solutions,” Liashko said.



MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040412