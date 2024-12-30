Indo-Philippines Film And Cultural Forum Inaugurated At The 17Th Global Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, December 15, 2024: The Indo-Philippines and Cultural Forum was officially inaugurated during the 17th Global Film Festival at Marwah Film City, commemorating 75 years of relations between India and the Philippines. The significant occasion was graced by His Excellency Josel Francisco, Ambassador of the Philippines to India, who formally launched this historic initiative.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), expressed immense pride and excitement over the establishment of the Forum.“The formation of the Indo-Philippines Film and Cultural Forum marks a new chapter in strengthening the bonds between the two nations. Our aim is to foster relations through the universal language of art and culture,” he said.



Ambassador Josel Francisco highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating,“The creation of this Forum on the occasion of 75 years of India-Philippines relations is a monumental moment. History is being written today, and this platform will serve as a bridge to promote cultural and artistic exchanges between our people. This is a step towards building deeper understanding and collaboration.”



The Forum aims to serve as a vibrant platform for fostering cooperation in the fields of cinema, arts, culture, and education, further enhancing the cultural diplomacy between the two countries. It will host collaborative events, film screenings, workshops, and cultural exchanges to build strong ties.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the crucial role of ICMEI in planning and executing activities under the Forum.“The Ambassador's visit and support have given formal shape to our plans, and we are committed to taking this relationship to unprecedented heights,” he added.



The launch of the Indo-Philippines Film and Cultural Forum is set to create a lasting legacy, symbolizing the shared commitment of both nations to celebrate and promote their rich cultural heritage.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143