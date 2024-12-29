Temporary Hospital In Maha Kumbh Mela Area Sees First Birth Of Baby

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A significant milestone was achieved at the temporary hospital in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Doctors successfully conducted their first delivery of a baby boy, bringing joy to everyone there.

Under the leadership of Dr Gaurav Dubey, a team of three doctors carried out the delivery on Sunday.

Dr Dubey, the Nodal Medical Officer of the Maha Kumbh Mela, confirmed the news, stating, "This marks the first successful delivery at the Central Hospital in Maha Kumbh Nagar."

The 20-year-old mother, Sonam, gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 2.4 kilograms. The delivery was managed by Dr Dubey's team, which included Dr Nupur and Dr Vartika.

Both the mother and child are reported to be in good health. Dr Dubey expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team for their efforts and added, "This success highlights the readiness and efficiency of the healthcare system established in the Maha Kumbh Mela area."

The Central Hospital, located in the area of the temporary Maha Kumbh Mela setup, is offering delivery services for the first time. A fully equipped labour room has also been established to cater to expecting mothers during the Mela.

Speaking about the achievement, Rama Singh, Matron of the Maha Kumbh Mela Central Hospital, said, "The delivery was carried out with utmost care and precision. It was the first and a highly successful delivery. We are proud to provide this essential service to the community."

Sonam, the new mother, shared her happiness with IANS: "I am very happy and grateful to all the staff members and doctors who ensured the safe delivery of my baby. My child is healthy, and I feel truly blessed. Whatever name the doctors and staff suggest for my child will be the name we choose."

Her mother also expressed her gratitude, stating, "This region, being the Kumbh area, holds divine significance. I am thankful to the doctors and other staff who provided such dedicated service. My grandchild is healthy, and the delivery was successful. This is a moment of great joy for us."