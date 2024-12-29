President Announces Appointment Of Military Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has selected a candidate for the position of his commissioner for the protection of the rights of military personnel and their families, with a decree making the appointment due to be published on December 30.

The head of state stated this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"There was a request from our military, and it is an objective necessity - to create a special institution of a Military Ombudsman. We need a person who can effectively protect the rights of our warriors and such a systemic capacity so that the ombudsman, together with the Ministry of Defense and all the others who are needed, can really influence the situation and really help warriors and the families of our warriors," Zelensky said.

Zelensky says U.S. preparing important decision in support of Ukraine

He said the creation of such an institution had been discussed with the minister of defense, the military command, and representatives of civil society.

"Now, the first decision has been prepared -- a decree on appointing the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families -- to initiate the process and prepare for the launch of the ombudsman's institution," Zelensky said.

He noted that he had selected a "strong candidate" and that a respective decree would be published on Monday, December 30.

Zelensky said that together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman would be drafted and that the institutional framework for its operation would be established.

"I urge the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Government to promptly support the innovations that will be proposed. We must launch the Military Ombudsman's work shortly," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine