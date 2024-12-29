عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Croatia President Wins Election In First Round: Exit Poll

Croatia President Wins Election In First Round: Exit Poll


12/29/2024 2:00:18 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, backed by the opposition left-wing Social Democrats, won Sunday's presidential election in the first round, according to an exit poll.

Milanovic won 51.48 percent of the vote while Dragan Primorac, backed by the ruling conservative HDZ party,came second with 19.29 percent, according to the exit poll released by the state-run HRT television immediately after polling stations closed

Read Also
  • Croatia elects president as incumbent looks favourite
  • Anger and sadness in Croatia after a school stabbing attack
  • Croatia sees over 20 million tourists in first 10 months

MENAFN29122024000063011010ID1109039533


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search