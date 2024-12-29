Croatia President Wins Election In First Round: Exit Poll
Date
12/29/2024 2:00:18 PM
AFP
Zagreb: Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, backed by the opposition left-wing Social Democrats, won Sunday's presidential election in the first round, according to an exit poll.
Milanovic won 51.48 percent of the vote while Dragan Primorac, backed by the ruling conservative HDZ party,came second with 19.29 percent, according to the exit poll released by the state-run HRT television immediately after polling stations closed
