AGCFF Changes Final Match Date To January 4

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Arabian Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) announced on Sunday changing date of the final match of (Khaleeji Zain 26) to January 4. In a statement, AGCFF competitions committee chairman Khaled Al-Muqren said that the committee has agreed to postpone the match for an extra day based on "convincing reasons," but semi-final dates remain the same. Semi-final matches are scheduled on Tuesday, where Oman meets Saudi Arabia at 17:30 p.m. and Kuwait faces Bahrain at 20:45 p.m. (end) sad

