AAP Facilitated Registration Of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas In Voter List: BJP Counters Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) In a fiery counter to Arvind Kejriwal's voter manipulation charge, BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Sunday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of enabling illegal practices by Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

“We will ensure that no infiltrator casts a vote in Delhi under any circumstances,” Sirsa declared.

Refuting Kejriwal's claims of voter list tampering, Sirsa alleged that AAP had deliberately facilitated the registration of illegal voters.

"Kejriwal, you are holding a press conference, questioning why the votes of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being removed. We openly state that you have added 8,000 to 10,000 illegal votes per constituency. In houses where five people live, you've registered up to 50 fake votes. We will remove every single one of these illegal votes," he asserted.

The BJP leader further accused AAP of harbouring and supporting infiltrators for political gain. "You've settled infiltrators here, given them Rs 10,000 per month, free ration, and even shelter in tents. Meanwhile, the people of Delhi are suffering the consequences of your policies. Now, when their votes are being removed, you are in distress. Let me make it clear, no Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator will be allowed to vote in Delhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP's national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. In a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP lacks a credible Chief Ministerial candidate, a vision for governance, or concrete plans and is, instead, resorting to unethical practices to win.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in his New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal said,“Operation Lotus started here on December 15. In just 15 days, they submitted applications to delete 5,000 voters and add 7,500 new ones. My constituency has 1,06,000 voters, and they are trying to manipulate 12 per cent of the votes. If this is allowed, what's the point of elections? This is outright tampering under the guise of democracy.”