Central Bank of Iran allocates over USD11B in subsidized foreign currency for imports

(MENAFN) The Central of Iran (CBI) has designated over USD11 billion for the of essential goods, medicines, and medical equipment at preferential exchange rates since the start of the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20 and continued through Thursday, December 26. This allocation is part of ongoing efforts to manage the of critical items in the face of economic challenges.



According to the CBI, more than USD2.3 billion has been specifically allocated for the import of medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, and medical equipment. This funding ensures the continued availability of essential healthcare supplies in Iran despite financial pressures on the country.



In addition to healthcare-related items, essential and agricultural commodities, including wheat, oilseeds, and livestock feed, have received preferential foreign currency allocations totaling over USD8.7 billion. These commodities are vital for maintaining food security and supporting local agricultural production in Iran.



The substantial amount allocated to these imports reflects Iran's commitment to ensuring the availability of crucial goods, especially amid economic difficulties and external pressures. The CBI’s efforts highlight the importance of maintaining steady access to essential supplies in a challenging economic environment.

