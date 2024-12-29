over 96 passengers pass away in plane crash in South Korea

(MENAFN) No less than 96 individuals passed away in a plane accident at South Korea’s Musan International Airport, reports stated Sunday.



A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 individuals, including six crew, burnet while landing following supposedly having a landing gear problem at 9.07 AM local time in Muan county -- 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of the South Korean capital of Seoul, in line with Yonhap News Agency.



The twin-engine aircraft, coming back from Bangkok, got off the runway and crashed with a fence before colliding in a flaming explosion with a wall.



Local media captured footage of the plane skidding down the runway, enveloped in flames and debris.



As rescue attempts proceeded, a passenger and a crew member were discovered alive in the tail portion of the location; however, authorities stated that the number of casualties is likely to continue rising.



In addition to two Thai nationals, Koreans made up the majority of the passengers.



