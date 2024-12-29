Ajman Tourism Development Department announces launch of ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race on December 29

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, December 27, 2024: Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) confirms the launch of the 5th ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon,’ which will be organised by Endurance Sports Services Company, on December 29, 2024, at Al Safia Park.

The marathon, which is recognised as one of the most important and largest annual sports events in the emirate, includes a primary course of 21.1 km, as well as three additional distances of 10 km, 5 km, and 2.6 km, catering to participants of all ages and abilities. With a total prize money of AED 24,000, the race offers both an open and an Emirati category for men and women.

The race marks the end of 2024, a year filled with events and accomplishments for the Department. It further reflects ATDD’s ongoing efforts to promote the emirate’s athletic facade and tourism attractions, which help promote sports destinations and reinforce the culture of individual sports.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “This race aligns with our keenness to organise community events that enhance sports and social activities in the emirate and contribute to highlighting its position as a leading destination for sports tourism. It also reflects our commitment to Ajman Vision 2030 and the directives of the wise leadership in supporting sports and community activities, as well as our belief in the important role of sports in developing the tourism sector, spreading happiness in society, and improving the quality of life.”

Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer of Amina Hospital and Anglo Arabian Healthcare Group in the Northern Emirates, stated: “We are excited to reinforce our partnership with Ajman Tourism Development Department, especially in light of the remarkable success of previous editions of the race. This annual event demonstrates our commitment to providing continuous and complete support to ensure the success of initiatives that raise health awareness in the community and strengthen the healthcare sector of Ajman.”

The ‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ is sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity. The event is supported by various other renowned partners, such as Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the Zayed Knights Team, Majid Studio for Artistic Production, Gulfa Water, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Vitamin Well, Infinity Fitness, Ajman Hotel, Healthy and Tasty, Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Ajman, and Ajman Saray.







