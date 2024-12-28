Edom Lowlands Archaeology Project Highlights Faynan's Copper Production, Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Edom Lowlands Regional Archaeology Project (ELRAP), directed by Thomas E. Levy and Mohammad Najjar, is a deep-time investigation of society in the Faynan region of Southern Jordan, said Assistant Professor of Anthropological Archaeology Matt Howland at Wichita State University, in Wichita, Kansas.

"This means that we are interested in the long- term of the region, ranging from the Neolithic period, to the region's peak occupation and copper production during the Iron Age, to the Middle Islamic period, when copper was also produced," Howland said

A lot of the excavations conducted by the ELRAP were focused on the relationship between copper production and social complexity, and helped show how the mining and manufacture of copper helped a local complex society develop in the Early Iron Age in Jordan, Howland continued.

The professor added that his research focuses mainly on the use of spatial and 3D technologies to investigate the ancient past and share results of this research with the public.

Howland worked with Levy during his undergraduate studies at Penn State University and his PhD studies at the University of California San Diego.

"I developed research projects using GIS, a technology used for digital mapping, to investigate Iron Age societies in the Southern Levant. In my Ph.D. dissertation, I investigated Iron Age trade networks based in the Faynan region of Southern Jordan, and how high-status elites in Faynan controlled the manufacture and export of copper across the entire Southern Levant and beyond," Howland said.

Since the team no longer actively excavates, it is interested in sharing some of the results with the general public, especially including the people of Jordan, who have always been very hospitable hosts and partners in the project.

Several years ago, the ELRAP team developed an Arabic-language StoryMap to share some of the results relating to the Iron Age archaeology and heritage of Faynan with Jordanians.

"Now, our new project shares 3D models that help tell the story of the Iron Age and Middle Islamic archaeology of Faynan on the website Sketchfab. Users can explore the models on this website in Arabic according to their own interest in the history and archaeology of Faynan," Howland elaborated.

"We want users, especially Arabic-speaking Jordanians, to be able to explore the 3D data we have collected in the field during years of archaeological survey and excavation in the region without having to look through English-language and pay walled journal articles," the professor added.

In this work, the team found it very important to work collaboratively with Jordanians to help tell the story of the archaeology of Faynan, and, luckily, they were able to collaborate with not only co-director Najjar, but also a librarian Samya Kafafi from American Centre of Research and a Jordanian student Omar Khalil from Wichita State University.

The link between Faynan and Howland goes back to 2012 when he spent two months excavating the site.

Howland immediately found the Faynan region to be extremely beautiful and the Bedouin people who live there to be very hospitable and friendly. Also, the archaeology of Faynan is very exciting, and is an underappreciated cultural heritage resource.

"The many amazing archaeological sites in Faynan help to tell an incredible story about the development of a local complex society that was at the centre of a flourishing trade network in the Iron Age, just like the Nabateans later on in history, the professor said.

"Since my own career and research has benefitted so much from research in Faynan, I want to share some of what I have learnt with the people of Jordan, and collaborate with them to help raise awareness about their amazing cultural heritage. Digital projects in Arabic, like our current project on Sketchfab, are one small way of doing that," Howland underlined.