Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
12/28/2024 7:09:34 PM
KUWAIT - Kuwait condemned the heinous crime the Israeli Occupation forces committed by burning down Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and renewable energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri signed two contracts for maintaining and modernizing power and water distillation plants at a total value of approximately KD 238 million.
DOHA - Kuwaiti weightlifters added six more medals to their medal tally in the second day of the Arab Weightlifting Championship currently held in the Qatari capital Doha.
RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed utter denunciation of the Israeli occupation attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces launched air and land attacks on several regions in the bombed-out Gaza Strip causing 48 Palestinians to fall as martyrs and 52 others to receive injuries, the local health authorities declared.
ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan affirmed necessity of cooperating with the new administration in Syria to ensure stability of the country and complete the interim period regularly.
CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the need for lunching a comprehensive political process in Syria that includes all spectrum of the Syrian society.
KUWAIT - The Saudi national football beat Iraq evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26). (end)
