Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait condemned the heinous crime the Israeli forces committed by burning down Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti of Electricity, Water and Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri signed two contracts for maintaining and modernizing power and water distillation at a total value of approximately KD 238 million.

DOHA - Kuwaiti weightlifters added six more medals to their medal tally in the second day of the Arab Weightlifting Championship currently held in the Qatari capital Doha.

RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed utter denunciation of the Israeli occupation attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces launched air and land attacks on several regions in the bombed-out Gaza Strip causing 48 Palestinians to fall as martyrs and 52 others to receive injuries, the local health authorities declared.

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan affirmed necessity of cooperating with the new administration in Syria to ensure stability of the country and complete the interim period regularly.

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron underlined the need for lunching a comprehensive political process in Syria that includes all spectrum of the Syrian society.

KUWAIT - The Saudi national football beat Iraq evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26). (end)

