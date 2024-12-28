Zelensky Responds To Fico's Threat To Halt Electricity Supply: We Are Working With Other Neighbors In The EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed officials to do everything necessary to maintain the stability of the unified European system amid threats from Slovak Prime Robert Fico.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky mentioned this in his evening address .

The President reported that he had held discussions with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko earlier in the day.

He reviewed details regarding electricity imports from the European Union to Ukraine via Slovakia, which account for approximately 19% of the total supply.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is also collaborating with other EU neighbors.

“I have instructed our Government officials to do everything possible, together with the European Commission, together with all our partners in Europe, everything possible to maintain the stability of the united European energy system and uphold European energy rules,” the President stated.

He further noted:“Whatever Putin may have told Fico during his visit to the Kremlin, European rules must prevail over any individual's ties with Moscow.”

In addition, Zelensky announced upcoming personnel decisions and mentioned that he would soon sign the corresponding decrees.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Friday, December 27, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that his country might consider countermeasures if Ukraine halts the transit of Russian gas starting January 1, 2025. One option he mentioned was ceasing electricity supply to Ukraine, which the country critically needs.