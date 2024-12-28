Mumbai: Penalties Up To Rs 20 Lakh For Non-Compliance With Construction Dust Control Guidelines

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Amid deteriorating air quality, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday issued stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution caused by activities. These measures are a critical step toward improving Mumbai's air quality and ensuring sustainable urban development.

The new guidelines outline immediate actions to control dust, monitor construction activities, manage debris, and regulate vehicle at MMRDA project sites. To ensure strict compliance, MMRDA has introduced a robust penalty structure for contractors failing to adhere to these guidelines.

Non-compliance will attract fines starting from Rs 5 lakh for the first instance, escalating to Rs 20 lakh and work suspension for repeated violations.

In order to control dust, MMRDA has made mandatory the deployment of water sprinklers and fogging machines across all construction sites, regular water sprinkling during earth-moving operations and on stacked materials and use of mechanical power sweeping machines for roads around project areas.

Frequent inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance with existing guidelines. In addition, there will be comprehensive monitoring and reporting mechanisms to assess progress.

As far as debris management is concerned, elimination of unauthorised dumping and optimised movement of construction and demolition (C&D) waste will have to be done to minimise dust.

Further, MMRDA has emphasised the need for strict adherence to guidelines for vehicles transporting construction materials, including proper coverings and permissions, and there will be a complete ban on burning waste at project premises.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying that "MMR's development must align with our environmental priorities. These measures reaffirm our government's dedication to building a sustainable and healthy urban ecosystem for future generations".

Deputy CM and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said: "Improving MMR's air quality is a priority for all of us. The stringent measures undertaken by MMRDA will be instrumental in controlling pollution caused by construction activities. While implementing developmental projects, we equally emphasise environmental protection. We are committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable MMR."

Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said: "Ensuring clean air is a shared responsibility. These guidelines represent MMRDA's proactive approach in balancing rapid infrastructure development with environmental stewardship. We urge all stakeholders to comply and contribute to a cleaner Mumbai."

The guidelines come into effect immediately and are applicable to all ongoing and future MMRDA projects. Executive Engineers have been directed to oversee the implementation, maintain records, and report progress weekly.