Shahriyar Mammadyarov Holds 8Th Position In FIDE World Rapid And Blitz Championships

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2024 is underway in New York, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the event, four rounds of the rapid tournament were conducted. Among the Azerbaijani competitors, Shahriyar Mammadyarov is making the strongest showing, accumulating a total of 6.5 points and securing 8th place overall, just half a point shy of the leading players.

In contrast, Mahammad Muradli is positioned in 23rd place with 6 points.

After 9 rounds of play, Volodar Murzin from FIDE has taken the lead in the tournament standings. Following him closely are Jan-Krzysztof Duda from Poland and India's Arjun Erigaisi, both of whom have garnered 7 points each.

In the women's section of the championship, Azerbaijani players have not entered the top 20. Gunay Mammadzada is in 27th place, while Gulnar Mammadova and Khanim Balajayeva hold the 37th and 41st spots, respectively, each with a score of 4.5 points. Turkan and Zeynab Mammadyarova are ranked 57th and 61st, both having earned 4 points each, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva has 3.5 points, placing her in 68th position.

After 8 rounds, China's Ju Wenjun is at the forefront of the women's event, with Indian players Harika Dronavalli and Humpy Koneru closely following her, each with 6.5 points.

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships will run until January 1, 2025.

A total of 184 players out of 61 countries are participating in the open rapid championship, with 186 participating in the blitz.

In the women's events, 115 players from 37 countries are taking part in the rapid championship, and 112 from 36 countries in blitz.

On the first day of the championship, participants will play six rounds of rapid.

The rapid tournament is scheduled for December 26-28, while the blitz competition will take place on December 30-31. The World Chess Championship's total prize pool is $1.5 million.

For centuries, chess has been a popular game in Azerbaijan, with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions, as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the works of 12th-century great poets such as Khaqani Shirvani and Nizami Ganavi, as well as in the works of one of the nation's most respected literary personalities, Muhammed Fuzuli.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920.

The national chess players have always taken high places at top-ranked tournaments.

Among them are male chess players Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Nijat Abasov, female chess players like Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Govhar Beydullayeva, etc.