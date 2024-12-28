Five Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on December 27.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian fire and airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Sablukivka, Novoraisk, Zmiivka, Kachkarivka, Monastyrske, Blahovishchenske, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, and Kherson.
A high-rise building, eight private houses, an outbuilding, a garage and vehicles were damaged in the attacks.
