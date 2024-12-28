Kuwait Signs KD-238-Mln Power Maintenance Contracts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Electricity, Water and Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri on Saturday signed two contracts for maintaining and modernizing power and water distillation at a total value of approximately KD 238 million.

The new contracts are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain the country's power system, the of Electricity said in a press release, adding that necessary approvals have been obtained from state regulatory bodies.

The first contract is intended to provide high-precision and efficient engineering services to power generation-related gas and steam turbine units, while the second contract aims at developing and modernizing steam boilers for electricity generation and water distillation and their auxiliary systems at the Doha West Power Plant, the ministry added.

The second contract is also meant to boost the lifespan of boilers for additional periods of approximately 20 years, and to increase the efficiency of boilers in a bid to lessen operating costs and cut carbon emissions, it noted. (end)

