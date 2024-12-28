Aarav From Manthan School Shines In Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Aarav, a Grade 10 student from Manthan School, Hyderabad has achieved a remarkable milestone by earning the prestigious Merit Certificate in the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2024. Aarav successfully cleared both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the national-level competition, securing a coveted position among the Top 100 students from the Vijayawada region under CBSE.





The Aryabhata Ganit Challenge is an esteemed platform aimed at promoting mathematical excellence and critical thinking among students across the country. Last year, over 5,50,000 students from 5,050 schools across India participated in the challenge. Of these, 8,590 students qualified for Stage 2, and 100 students from each of CBSE's 18 regions were awarded the coveted Merit Certificate.





Expressing his gratitude, Aarav shared,“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my school for playing a pivotal role in my achievement. Without the unwavering support and guidance of my teachers, principal, and friends, this milestone would not have been possible. Special thanks to Kapil Sir, whose encouragement and belief in me helped me overcome challenges and achieve this success.”





Ms. Priyanka Sen, Math Subject Lead at Manthan School , praised Aarav's achievement, saying,“At Manthan School, we recognize the immense value of national-level competitions like the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge in fostering students' problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, and passion for mathematics. These events not only build confidence but also open doors to future academic opportunities. Our goal is to inspire curiosity and a love for learning by providing a nurturing environment that celebrates both effort and excellence.”





Principal of Manthan School, Mr. Surjeet Singh , congratulated Aarav on his success and emphasized the school's commitment to academic excellence.“Aarav's exceptional achievement reflects the ethos of Manthan School, where we strive to empower our students to reach their full potential. His dedication and success inspire not only his peers but also our educators. We remain committed to providing opportunities and mentorship that enable our students to excel in their chosen pursuits.”





Aarav's accomplishment underscores the school's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a passion for mathematics. His success is a shining example of how dedication, guidance, and a supportive learning environment can lead to excellence on a national stage.





