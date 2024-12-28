عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS


12/28/2024 4:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL)
owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores,
announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a
comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)



















52 Weeks Ended


52 Weeks Ended






September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023













RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

144,805

$

136,238

PACKAGE STORE SALES

40,497

35,187

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,693

1,857

RENTAL INCOME

1,105

951

OTHER REVENUES

221

163

TOTAL REVENUES

$

188,321

$

174,396













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO






FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

3,356

$

3,999













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$1.81

$

$2.15












SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN28122024003732001241ID1109036903


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search