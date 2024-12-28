(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event Period: Tuesday, December 31 16:00 to Friday, January 24, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Summons will be held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2025 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Senjumaru Shutara, and Askin Nakk Le Vaar.

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%.

On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.

New Year 2025 Choose a 6 Star Summons

Event Period: Tuesday, December 31 16:00 to Friday, January 31, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This special Summons is available once for free with a guaranteed 6 Star character included.

Choose 10 characters from the provided list to receive one of the selected characters.

9th Anniversary Highlights Step-Up Summons

Event Period: Monday, December 23 16:00 to Monday, January 6, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A selection of characters from throughout 2024 will be available.

The first Step is free, with extra rewards available for every Step after Step 2.

Step 6 guarantees one of the twelve featured 5 Star characters.

2024 - 2025 Bankai Co-Op Quest

Event Period: Saturday, December 28 16:00 to Monday, January 13, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

By clearing all Event Orders, players will receive a 5 Star Summons Ticket, a 5 Star Kon (Mind), and more.

New Year Gift Campaign

Campaign Period: Saturday, December 28 to Sunday, January 5, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Win amazing prizes, such as an Xbox, Brave Souls original merch, and item codes that can be used in the Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store.

Players can enter every day during the campaign period.

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Repost the "New Year Gift Campaign" post.

Let's Talk About the 9th Anniversary Summons

Event Period: Monday, December 23 to Monday, January 6, 2025 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official X account (@Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Quote repost one of the character images from the "Let's talk about the 9th Anniversary Summons!" campaign post with the hashtag of said character and share any thoughts on them.

20 winners will be selected from those who participated to receive a Brave Souls Original Face Towel.

Please check the Brave Souls official X account or the news on the Brave Souls official website for more details on each campaign.

*Please note that the contents and schedule of each campaign are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news and official X account for further details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:





iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre:





3D Action

Price:





Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:













Official X Account:









@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:







Official YouTube Channel:





Official Instagram:









@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:













Official TikTok:



@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:















© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot







© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store:

Google Play:



Steam:



PlayStation Store:

Nintendo eShop:



Xbox Store:



SOURCE KLab Inc.